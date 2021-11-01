Ford has two new pickup trucks on its hands. One is the compact Maverick that's just gone on sale. The other is a redesign of the mid-size Ranger, which is just around the corner. This time around the Ranger will come in high-performance Ranger Raptor guise here in the U.S., and a hybrid option is also likely.

Buyers keen on battery-electric power can look forward to a new crossover from Subaru, dubbed the Solterra. This is a compact crossover jointly developed with the recently revealed Toyota BZ4X, and Subaru has just provided an early look.

Audi has revived historic German marque Horch as an ultra-luxury sub-brand to rival Mercedes-Benz Maybach. The first model from the new Horch is an extra-long version of Audi's updated A8 flagship sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

