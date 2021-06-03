Ford is set to unveil a compact pickup truck on June 8, and has enlisted the help of film and television actress Gabrielle Union for promotional duty.

The new pickup is the 2022 Ford Maverick, a true compact pickup that will slot under the Ranger in Ford's truck lineup and offer an alternative to the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Prototypes for the Maverick have been spotted for almost a year, and pre-production examples have been rolling off the line at Ford's plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, since February. The plant is where Ford builds the Bronco Sport, whose C2 platform will also underpin the Maverick.

Yes, the Maverick will be based on a car-like unibody platform as opposed to a body-on-frame platform like those used by the Ranger and F-Series pickups. And the only body style we expect is a crew cab.

2022 Ford Maverick spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Ford Maverick spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In terms of capability, we should be looking at about 2,200 pounds of towing capacity and 8.0 inches of ground clearance if the Bronco Sport is any guide. All-wheel drive should also be on the options list, though front-wheel drive will likely be standard.

Powertrains will also likely be shared with the Bronco Sport, meaning buyers will be able to choose between a 181-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 or 245-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. In both cases an 8-speed automatic is standard. An electrified powertrain could be added to both the Bronco Sport and the Maverick at a later date.

Sales of the Maverick start in the fall and Ford is likely to price it in the low $20,000 bracket to keep it below the Ranger, which has a base price of $24,820.

Note, Ford also has a redesigned Ranger just around the corner, prototypes for which have also been spied. The new Ranger will be a heavy update of the current truck, and this time around the U.S. is expected to see a high-performance Raptor variant. The current Ranger Raptor is limited to only a handful of countries outside North America.