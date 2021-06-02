Toyota's Supra enters the 2022 model year with a new special edition developed exclusively for North America.

Called the Supra A91-CF Edition, a nod to the car's A91 code name and new carbon-fiber add-ons, just 600 are destined to be built, all of them with the Supra's range-topping 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6. The engine delivers up 382 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds.

New elements on the car include a fully functional aero kit made from carbon fiber. The kit includes a front splitter, chunky side skirts, a ducktail spoiler, and large canards front and rear. Toyota says the kit improves downforce and overall stability, both at street-legal speeds and track speeds.

The car also stands out with its 19-inch wheels finished in matte black, plus contrasting red brake calipers with the Supra logo. The red and black theme continues inside via the mix of Alcantara and leather trim, and owners will also find carbon-fiber dash accents, sport pedals, and 14-way power adjustable seats.

Just three color choices are on offer: Phantom matte gray, Absolute Zero White and Nitro Yellow.

Changes to the full 2022 Supra lineup include standard heated seats for models equipped with the inline-6 (a 255-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 continues to be offered as standard), and a red interior option for models equipped with the inline-6 and ordered in Premium grade. Models with the premium audio system also receive full screen Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2022 Supra is due to reach dealerships this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to that date.

