The Jaguar F-Type isn't long for this world. In fact, every vehicle in Jaguar's lineup will be gone by 2025 when the automaker makes the switch to a full-electric lineup.

The F-Type has been with us since the 2014 model year but was given a major overhaul just last year. For 2022, Jaguar has dropped the car's inline-4 and V-6 powertrain options, leaving only a V-8, and at the same time has seriously sharpened pricing. Yes, it's a major win for enthusiasts.

There is now only an F-Type P450 and F-Type R. The P450 is priced from $71,050 while the R is priced from $104,350. Both figures include destination.

2022 Jaguar F-Type

While pricing for the R is pretty much unchanged from 2021, the P450 is priced more than $10,000 less than the F-Type equipped with a supercharged V-6—but the P450 comes with a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 dishing out 444 hp, or 64 hp more than the old V-6.

Rear-wheel drive is standard on this model and all-wheel drive is available as part of an R-Dynamic package that ups the starting price to $81,050. With either configuration you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph, with the coupe body style. Performance figures for the convertible haven't been mentioned.

Despite being the new base model of the range, the P450 still comes nicely equipped with 20-inch wheels, large brake rotors measuring close to 15 inches in diameter, and quad-exhaust tips.

For the interior, there's leather trim, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and six-way power adjustable seats all as standard.

2022 Jaguar F-Type

The F-Type R features the same supercharged V-8 as the P450 but a supercar-like 575 hp. All-wheel drive is standard on this model, and owners can look forward to 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a governed top speed of 186 mph.

The V-8 used by Jaguar Land Rover has one of the best sounds in the business, but so you don't annoy the neighbors too much, the exhaust automatically sets to a quiet mode upon startup. A valve in the exhaust system only opens under load. The feature can be disabled using a button on the dash or by choosing the drive mode selector's Dynamic setting.

Any future sports car from Jaguar will be powered by a battery and electric motors, so if you're a Jaguar fan with gasoline running through your veins, now might be the time to pull the trigger on an F-Type.

