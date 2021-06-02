Toyota is continuing its practice of introducing running updates to the off-road-ready versions of its Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, which for 2022 include the Trail Edition and TRD Pro.

The Tacoma Trail Edition is the milder option here, building on the Tacoma's SR5 grade by adding more standard goodies like colored accents inside and out, all-weather floor liners, plus a cooler-style storage compartment and 120-volt power outlet in the bed. As the name suggests, the Trail Edition is all about enhancing practicality when in the outdoors.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition

Four-wheel drive is also standard, and for 2022 a lift kit that raises the front suspension by 1.1 inches and the rear by 0.5 has been added. Also among the added extras for the new model year is a rear locking differential, skid plates, a custom grille with bronze lettering, and bronze-colored 16-inch wheels from TRD that increase the track width by 0.5 inches.

For the Tacoma TRD Pro, Toyota has added a more aggressive lift kit that raises the front suspension by 1.5 inches (1.0 inch previously) and the rear by 0.5. There's also new forged upper control arms from TRD, which Toyota claims allows additional suspension travel, specifically rebound stroke. This is in addition to black-colored 16-inch TRD wheels fitted with new Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires. The TRD Pro continues to be fitted as standard with Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks tuned by TRD specifically for the model.

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

In both the Trail Edition and TRD Pro, Toyota fits the Tacoma's 3.5-liter V-6 option as standard. The V-6 delivers 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, versus the 159 hp and 180 lb-ft of the 2.7-liter inline-4 fitted as standard to most Tacomas. The sole transmission option is a 6-speed automatic.

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma range is due at dealerships in the fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to that date.