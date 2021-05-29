Rolls-Royce is making a return to coachbuilding and has revealed the Boat Tail as a sign of what's possible. The latest creation takes inspiration from J-Class yachts, and three of them will be built.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire prototype

There was another coach-built car in the headlines this week. We're talking about Bugatti's La Voiture Noire based on the Chiron platform. The one-off hypercar is undergoing track testing, and Bugatti released some photos of a prototype.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet review update

We took the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S for a second spin, and this time in the convertible body style. The car packs 640 hp, or enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and it has one of the sexiest rears of any car in production right now.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35

Another test this week was of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35. This compact crossover has 302 hp, third-row seats, and loads of tech, and it's quite reasonably priced at about $50,000.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro

Businesses looking to curb emissions have a great option in the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro, details for which were revealed this week. The electric pickup truck comes with a standard 426 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, and when properly equipped can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another pickup in the headlines this week was a redesigned 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The mid-size pickup segment is seriously heating up with redesigns for the Ranger, Frontier and Colorado all on the way.

2022 Genesis G90 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for the next-generation Genesis G90 was also spotted this week. The redesigned flagship sedan will boast a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain.

1930 Duesenberg Model SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria - Image via Mecum

And finally, a pair of stunning Duesenbergs recently went under the hammer at a Mecum auction in Indiana. Only one of them sold, and the final bid came in close to $3 million. Incredibly, the one that didn't sell had an even higher bid.