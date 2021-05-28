There are now a number of companies offering electric conversions for older cars, helping to ensure that our much-loved classics can continue to thrive even in a world of zero emissions.

One of them is the United Kingdom's Everrati, which was only established in 2019 (originally as Ionic Cars) but already has one of the best product offerings in the business.

Everrati's first conversion was a pagoda-style Mercedes-Benz SL-Class of the 1960s. The company also handles the Land Rover Series IIA, also a 1960s-era project. However, the company's most ambitious work involves the Porsche 911, specifically the 964 generation built during the early 1990s.

1991 Porsche 911 electric conversion by Everrati

The conversion process involves much more than just the powertrain. It starts with the donor chassis which needs to be in a solid, accident-free condition. The chassis is then water blasted to its bare zinc coating and treated for rust protection. The chassis is also reinforced using modern materials and manufacturing techniques to make it stiffer than the original design.

Next comes the body. Here, Everrati crafts a wide-body design using a mix of carbon fiber and steel, and you can order it decked out in a classic Gulf Oil livery for a bit of irony. The use of carbon fiber is important, as it helps offset the weight of the batteries. Even with a decent 53-kilowatt-hour battery pack on board, good for an estimated 150 miles of range, Everrati claims its electric 911 is close to the weight distribution of the gas-powered original.

The electric drive system is rated at 500 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, compared to 247 hp and 228 lb-ft for the stock flat-6 engine. This sees the electric 911 do 0-62 mph in under 4.0 seconds, which is approaching the performance of a modern 911.

“The transformation to electric power also involves the optimization of weight distribution, chassis response and safety to enhance the performance of the original, reinvigorate its character and soul,” Mike Kerr, director of engineering at Everrati, said in a statement.

The interior is also given a thourough makeover. Here the customer is free to choose from a number of trim options, but perhaps more impressive are the custom gauges suited to the EV powertrain, as well as modern climate control and handy mod cons like a Porsche infotainment system and Apple CarPlay.

The design and production of Everrati's conversions take place at the company's facility in Oxfordshire, U.K. Pricing for the Porsche 911 conversion starts at 250,000 British pounds (approximately $353,800), which is definitely steep, as the price doesn't include the cost of the donor car, but you also need to take into account that you're getting a 911 hand built from the ground up with new technology and improved performance.