Infiniti has a redesigned QX60 headed to showrooms shortly, with the reveal confirmed for June 23.

But Infiniti couldn't wait from showing us some of its new three-row crossover, and has decided to release a video teasing the interior.

You'll immediately spot the warm tones and quilted dash, which we presume is leather. Infiniti said the new interior will benefit from real leather, together with intuitive technology and ambient lighting. On the technology front, we can spot a large infotainment screen that's likely a touchscreen display, and fortunately it appears there will be some physical controls as well. A second screen should serve as a digital instrument cluster.

For the exterior design, Infiniti pretty much gave it away with the QX60 Monograph concept unveiled last fall. The automaker has also provided a couple of shots of a camouflaged prototype.

The new QX60 is a twin under the skin with the redesigned Nissan Pathfinder that's due at dealerships this summer as a 2022 model. The QX60 will follow in the fall, also as a 2022 model. The underpinnings are basically an updated version of the outgoing QX60 and Pathfinder's running gear.

Confirmed specs include a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 295 hp, a 9-speed automatic, front- and all-wheel drive, and up to 6,000 pounds of towing capacity.