BMW unveiled a new M4 coupe last September, and on Tuesday the automaker took the wraps off the car's convertible variant.

The new M4 Convertible is due at dealerships in October and will be priced to start at $87,295, including destination.

Unlike the M4 coupe (and M3 sedan), which has a base variant with a 6-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, the M4 Convertible will arrive in spicier M4 Competition guise only.

This means a peak output of 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, generated by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and power all four wheels.

2022 BMW M4 convertible 2022 BMW M4 convertible 2022 BMW M4 convertible 2022 BMW M4 convertible

The all-wheel-drive system is the same M xDrive setup with a driver-selectable rear-wheel-drive model that debuted in the 2018 M5. The setup relies on a transfer case to split torque between the front and rear axles. A rear differential then further splits torque between the rear wheels.

BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed capped at 155 mph as standard and 174 mph with an available M Driver's Package.

A major change with the new generation of the 4-Series Convertible, and thus this M4 Convertible as well, is the return to a soft-top roof instead of the previous generation's retractable hard-top design. BMW's new roof combines elements of both designs, with fabric sections joined by three panel bow elements and a flush-fitting glass rear window. The fabric lies flat on the joint-free arrangement of panel bow elements, meaning that neither their contours nor the roof's frame is visible when viewed from the outside.

Raising or lowering the roof takes 18 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 31 mph. And due to the more compact dimensions of the soft-top roof compared to the previous generation's retractable hard-top, rear trunk volume is 1.2 cubic feet higher at 9.0 cubic feet. A pass-through door in the rear seat allows for longer items to be carried inside the car.

2022 BMW M4 convertible 2022 BMW M4 convertible 2022 BMW M4 convertible

The new M4 Convertible is also a bigger car than the one it replaces, measuring 4.6 inches longer. The wheelbase is also up by 1.8 inches and the width is up by 0.7 inches. The M4 Convertible is also 1.4 inches than the latest 4-Series Convertible, which helps to give the car a wide, planted stance.

In the chassis department, additional bracing has been used to increase stiffness, including model-specific underfloor bracing to accommodate for the missing fixed roof. Other enhancements include a unique double-joint spring strut front suspension made from aluminum, as well as adjustable dampers at each corner. Huge brakes are also included as standard. They include six-piston calipers up front and single-piston calipers at the rear clamping.

Inside, the car comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.25-inch infotainment display. There are also useful electronic-driver assist features including adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, and head-up display.

