We've taken the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S for a second spin, and this time in the convertible body style. The car packs 640 hp, or enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and it has one of the sexiest rears of any car in production right now.

Bentley has added a fourth model to its Bentayga family, and it's the one for drivers. The new Bentayga S shares its engine with the Bentayga V8 but features a chassis tuned for an even sportier ride.

Not one, but two stunning Duesenbergs recently went under the hammer at a Mecum auction in Indiana. Only one of them sold, and the final bid came in close to $3 million. Incredibly, the one that didn't sell had an even higher bid.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet swipes right on summer

2022 Bentley Bentayga S sharpens V-8's focus

Superb 1930 Duesenberg Model SJ Rollston Convertible sold for almost $3M

Mercedes-Benz joins other automakers in recalling millions of cars for rearview camera issue

Next Audi A4 reportedly topped by electric variant and plug-in hybrid RS 4

Nissan claims more than 200,000 hand-raisers for Ariya EV

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives with mild-hybrid turbo-4, simplified trim levels

2021 Toyota Sienna review

Uber-rare Ford GT Mk II sold for $1.87M at auction

BMW X5 plug-in hybrid is shod with sustainably sourced natural rubber