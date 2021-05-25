Following a major overhaul of its Bentayga for the 2021 model year, Bentley continues to enhance its crossover SUV with a new addition to the lineup for 2022.

The new Bentayga S, unveiled on Tuesday, is a sharper-focused Bentayga V8 aimed at buyers that enjoy not only power but also poise.

2022 Bentley Bentayga S

Output from the luxury crossover's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 registers at 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, which matches numbers for the Bentayga V8, but here there's also a sportier chassis tune that according to Bentley helps improve agility.

The key upgrade is a unique tune for the Sport mode of the Bentayga's drive mode selector. The tweaks include 15% additional damping stiffness and unique settings for the electronic stability control and active anti-roll system (fitted as standard here). The brake-based torque vectoring system has also been tweaked for improved response. According to Bentley, the changes improve steering feel and turn-in response of the Bentayga.

2022 Bentley Bentayga S

Performance figures include 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

The Bentayga S also benefits from a few styling tweaks to set it apart from the rest of the Bentayga range. Included are unique 22-inch wheels with three finishes to choose from, a larger rear spoiler, dark tints for the lights, black body accents, and S badging. There's also a less restrictive exhaust system that Bentley says improves the sound of the vehicle.

2022 Bentley Bentayga S

The unique treatments continue inside, for example the new seats with unique stitching, and the new color split featuring Alcantara trim. There are also multiple S badges, as well as color accents on the instrument panel, center console, door linings, steering wheel and gear lever. Like all Bentaygas, buyers can choose between four-, five- or seven-seat configurations.

Pricing for the Bentayga S will be announced closer to the start of sales in June. Deliveries start in October. Other models in the range include the aforementioned Bentayga V8, plus the Bentayga Hybrid, and W-12-powered Bentayga and Bentayga Speed.