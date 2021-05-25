Rolls-Royce last week named Anders Warming as its new director of design.

The British maker of ultra-luxury cars has been without a design chief since 2019, when Jozef Kaban stepped down to take up the top design role at Volkswagen. Kaban, who has worked at multiple Volkswagen Group brands including Bugatti, where he designed the Veyron, was only at Rolls-Royce for six months.

Warming starts his new role on July 1 and will likely be initially tasked with designing replacements for the Wraith and Dawn, both of which cease sales in the United States after 2021. There are rumors both cars may be replaced by a single electric vehicle, something backed up by comments made by Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

“Anders joins us as we move forward to full electrification of our brand, which will shape Rolls-Royce for decades to come,” Müller-Ötvös said in a statement.

Warming headed fellow BMW Group brand Mini starting in 2011 but left in 2016 to join a revived Borgward, where he designed the modern Isabella concept unveiled in 2017. Borgward's revival efforts have largely gone off the radar since then, and Warming is no longer with the company, having left in 2019 to form his own design skunkworks.