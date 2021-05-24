BMW has been spotted testing a new flagship crossover related to the X7, and likely to be badged an X8. It won't simply be a coupe-like version of the X7 as our spy shots reveal. Rather, it will be more like what the X2 is to the X1.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk insists that a rocket thruster upgrade will be offered on the next-generation Roadster. Unfortunately, he has nothing to say on when the new Roadster, which was originally due in 2020, will actually arrive.

Businesses looking to curb emissions have a great option in the entry-level F-150 Lightning Pro. The electric pickup truck comes with a standard 426 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, and when properly equipped can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

