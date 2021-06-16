A genuine 1994 Toyota Supra from "The Fast and the Furious" will cross the block at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming Las Vegas auction, scheduled for June 17-19.

This car was driven by the late Paul Walker in the original "Fast and Furious" film, and was used for "multiple interior and exterior shots during filming," according to the listing. It was then repurposed as a car for the character Slap Jack for the sequel, "2 Fast 2 Furious," the listing said.

As told by "Fast and Furious" technical advisor Craig Lieberman, who owned the Supra that formed the basis for the movie car, many leftover cars from "The Fast and the Furious" were reused for "2 Fast 2 Furious." Johnny Tran's black Honda S2000 from the first movie, and Suki's pink S2000 from the sequel are the same car, for example.

Not every movie car looks as nice in real life as the on-screen version, but this Supra wears the Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and "Nuclear Gladiator" graphics seen in the movie. It also has the complete set of visual modifications, including a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum biplane rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels.

This Supra is also a factory turbo car, sporting the 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, albeit with a 4-speed automatic transmission, rather than a manual. That's not unusual for movie cars, as automatics are easier to deal with, and there is no need for a car to be mechanically identical to what's depicted on screen.

Thanks to its starring role in the movie that kicked off a nine-part franchise (with more reportedly on the way), the orange Supra is an icon. Barrett-Jackson didn't list a pre-auction estimate, but another authentic "Fast and Furious" Supra sold for $185,000 at auction in 2015.