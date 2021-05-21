The 2022 Toyota Tundra was teased, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning broke cover, and we drove the 2021 Acura TLX Type S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra was teased, and it looks large. The dark, shadowy image released by Toyota shows a front end with LED lighting and amber marker lights. Either the new Tundra's going to be really wide—requiring extra marker lights—or the automaker's making it look tougher than it is with some aftermarket design elements straight from the factory.

The 2023 BMW 7-Series was spotted again, this time undergoing high-speed testing on the Nürburgring. The flagship luxury sedan prototype didn't have production-ready lightning, but the headlights appear to be set lower in the bumper than the current model, and we can see lots of cameras for the various driver-assist systems.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning debuted with up to 300 miles of range, 563 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, four-wheel drive, and lots of smart worksite capability. Production of the electric F-150 Lightning is set to begin next summer, and a work truck version will cost $39,974 before tax incentives.

Elon Musk tweeted that the first deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid models will take place on June 3 at an event at the automaker's California plant. The Plaid model is said to capable of launching from 0-60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds. Surprisingly, it looks like the first deliveries will arrive ahead of the promised schedule of this fall.

We drove the 2021 Acura TLX Type S and found it to be an overachiever on the street, but out of its comfort zone on the track at Laguna Seca. While the TLX Type S is a fun, sporty daily driver, it's slower than and not as well balanced as the German competition. It also costs less than those competitors, and that makes it a value play.