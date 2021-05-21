The Nürburgring lap record for production cars stands at 6:43.61, and Lamborghini appears keen to beat it. The Italian automaker has taken its newest supercar to put in some hard laps, and we have photos and video footage.

An early backer of the original Fisker car company now plans to launch an electric hypercar with more than 2,000 hp. A concept has been revealed and production is slated to happen before 2023 is out.

President Joe Biden wants to electrify the government vehicle fleet, including the presidential limo it seems. A White House spokeswoman has confirmed that building an electric version of the Beast, a nickname for the presidential limo, is one of Biden's objectives.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini Huracan STO spied at the 'Ring in possible lap record attempt

Italy's Estrema promises 2,040-hp electric hypercar

Electric Beast? It's one of President Biden's objectives

2022 Chevrolet Equinox cuts trims, prices, engine offerings

2023 BMW X1 spy shots and video: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. 2021 Rivian R1T: Electric truck face-off

2012 Lexus LFA for sale in boring color, but with low mileage

2021 Jaguar F-Pace review

2021 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix preview: Prestigious race makes return

Here's why Ford nixed in-wheel motors in F-150 Lightning electric truck