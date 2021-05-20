Audi's Q7 and Q8 receive new Competition Plus models for the 2022 model year, but before you get too excited we'll point out straight away that the new models only benefit from styling upgrades.

Those styling upgrades include a number of black accents, such as a black grille and grille surround, as well as black badges and logos.

A set of 21-inch wheels are standard on both, though the Q7 can be fitted with 22-inch wheels and the Q8 with massive 23-inch wheels. Both models also feature red brake calipers and carbon accents.

2022 Audi Q8 Competition Plus (European spec)

For the interior, the designers have fitted Audi's S Line seats, as well as more carbon accents and available decorative stitching.

The Q7 Competition Plus and Q8 Competition Plus start deliveries in Europe this summer. Availability in the United States is unclear as Audi is yet to announce plans for the 2022 Q7 and Q8 for this market.

Audi for 2022 will also offer S Line Competition and S Line Competition Plus styling packs for the A1, A4 and A5 model lines. These styling packs also bring exterior color accents but skip the carbon items included in the Q7 Competition Plus and Q8 Competition Plus models.