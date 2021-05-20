Porsche is working on a major update for its Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models.

Part of the update will be the introduction of a new track-focused Cayenne Coupe variant, a prototype for which rally legend and Porsche brand ambassador Walter Röhrl recently sampled at Germany's Hockenheimring.

The new Cayenne Coupe variant will be positioned between the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe, and will feature a similar mechanical setup to the former. No, there won't be any electrification here.

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe variant

Peak output is expected to come close to matching the 641 hp that the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 used in the Cayenne Turbo Coupe delivers in the related Lamborghini Urus, a model that's also about to be updated. In comparison, the Cayenne Turbo Coupe comes with 541 hp while the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe comes with 670 hp.

More power will only be half the story, though. Multiple chassis mods will also be made to the vehicle, including a new performance-oriented setup for the PDCC anti-roll system. The front wheels will also be 0.5 inches wider than on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, with negative camber increased by 0.45 degrees to enable a larger contact area for the tires and as a result more grip.

A titanium exhaust system with central mounting for the tips will also feature on the vehicle.

Walter Röhrl and the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe variant

After taking a prototype for a spin, Röhrl said the vehicle is so stable and agile through the corners that it feels like “you are sitting in a compact sports car rather than in a large SUV.”

Porsche hasn't said what the new variant will be called but there were rumors a couple of years back of a GT5 badge being applied to a track-focused Cayenne Coupe.

We should know more soon as the new Cayenne Coupe variant is expected to debut this summer.