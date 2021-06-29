Remember the mystery Porsche Cayenne Coupe that earlier this month set a record 7:38.9 lap time at the Nürburgring?

Well, Porsche late on Tuesday revealed it as the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT. No, we didn't forget the word “coupe” in the name, even though the new Porsche is a member of the Cayenne Coupe family. We're just happy Porsche didn't call it a GT5, as had been rumored at one point.

The new member is positioned between the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe, and can best be described as the most track-worthy Cayenne. Yes, there's more power on tap but the key mods are in the chassis department.

Multiple chassis mods have been made to the vehicle, including a 17-millimeter lower ride height compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, up to 15% stiffer air suspension, and unique tuning of the dampers and steering. A new performance-oriented setup for the PDCC anti-roll system also results in reduced body roll and more precise turn-in when cornering, according to Porsche.

The front wheels are 1.0 inch wider than on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, with negative camber increased by 0.45 degrees to enable a larger contact area for the tires and as a result more grip. The tires are a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsas designed specifically for this model and its 22-inch wheels, while carbon-ceramic rotors are fitted as standard to bring the beast to a standstill.

After recently taking a prototype for a spin at Germany's Hockenheimring, rally legend and Porsche brand ambassador Walter Röhrl said the vehicle is so stable and agile through the corners that it feels like “you are sitting in a compact sports car rather than in a large SUV.”

Power comes from Porsche's familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, tuned here to deliver 631 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the Cayenne Turbo Coupe comes with 541 hp while the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe comes with 670 hp. Porsche estimates a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds, and a top speed of 186 mph. All of them are insane for a crossover of this size.

Unique to the engine in the Cayenne Turbo GT are the crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, timing chain and torsional dampers. The 8-speed automatic transmission has been modified to offer quicker shift times, while a water cooling system for the drivetrain's transfer case has also been added to keep things cool during high-speed driving. A titanium exhaust system with central mounting for the tips is also standard and helps save around 40 pounds on its own.

Inside, there are model-specific sport seats with perforated Alcantara trim, contrast stitching, and a “Turbo GT” inscription on the headrests. Porsche has also added its next-generation infotainment system which the automaker says has a new user interface and menu flow that improves functionality. The system is also compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect it to filter across to other Cayenne variants as part of next year's mid-cycle update for the crossover.

The Cayenne Turbo GT can be ordered now and is due at dealerships in early 2022. It's priced to start at $182,150, including destination.