The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will be one of the heaviest pickup trucks on the market, but also one of the quickest. GM Trucks reported Monday that the electric Hummer will tip the scales at 9,046 pounds. GMC spokesperson Mikhael Farah subsequently confirmed to Motor Authority that the reported curb weight was correct.

The Hummer EV is expected to be close in size to current mid-size pickups but, as GM Trucks noted, it will weigh more than the current GMC Sierra 3500 HD dually with a crew cab and Duramax diesel engine. That massive truck has a quoted curb weight of "only" 8,355 pounds.

Yet GMC is still holding firm to a previously-quoted 3.0-second 0-60 mph time—something no Sierra HD can achieve. That's with Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode, essentially GMC's answer to Tesla's Ludicrous mode.

Granted, the Hummer EV will have plenty of power to move its many pounds. GMC quotes 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque for the three-motor Edition 1 model launching later this year. That eyebrow-raising torque figure is measured at the wheels after torque multipliers, but still works out to about 1,000 lb-ft of motor torque.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

As with other electric vehicles, the heavy curb weight is likely the result of the battery pack. The Hummer EV Edition 1 will have a 200-kwh 24-module double-stacked Ultium pack, affording an estimated 350 miles of range, but with a physically larger pack than most current EVs. It's also worth noting that General Motors trucks don't use a "skateboard" platform like Rivian, so vehicles have a complete structure separate from the battery pack.

The Hummer EV's curb weight means it likely won't be classified as a passenger vehicle. So like GM's current HD trucks, it will be exempt from EPA efficiency ratings and most crash testing. That might help explain how GMC plans to get the truck to customers on such a tight timetable.

While the battery tech (which will be shared with other GM EVs) is largely finished, GMC hadn't even begun physical testing when it unveiled the Hummer EV late last year, and began taking reservations.

The Edition 1 pickup is scheduled to start production this year with a $112,595 base price, but GMC plans to follow that up with less-expensive EV3X, EV2X, and EV2 versions, as well as a Hummer EV SUV with a similar array of variants.