A new generation of the Toyota Tundra is coming up shortly.

The Japanese automaker on Tuesday released a teaser image of the redesigned Tundra and confirmed the full-size pickup truck's arrival for the 2022 model year.

The teaser image hints a tougher design for the Tundra, with some elements expected to be influenced by the recent update to the Hilux mid-size pickup truck sold overseas. The Tundra is also expected to grow in size. Those marker lights you see on the grille and flanks are required for wider trucks in the United States.

With the bigger size, you can count on there being bigger cabin options and possibly bigger bed options, too. Towing capacity should also match or exceed the current truck's 10,200-pound max rating.

2021 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Not much is known about the new mechanicals but we've heard the redesigned Tundra will introduce a new modular platform that will eventually underpin future versions of the Hilux and Tacoma, as well as the 4Runner and Sequoia SUVs.

We've also heard that a twin-turbocharged V-6 will be offered in the Tundra, possibly as a replacement for the current generation's 5.7-liter V-8. The V-8 is indestructible but the 381-hp peak power rating is a tad underwhelming, especially compared to much more fuel-efficient V-6 rivals with similar performance.

A hybrid option is also likely. Toyota has pledged to fit every vehicle it sells in the U.S. with some sort of electrification. Keep in mind, electrification can be as simple as a mild-hybrid system. We definitely don't expect the Tundra's hybrid option to be a plug-in hybrid setup.

Stay tuned.