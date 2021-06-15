A new generation of the Toyota Tundra is coming up shortly.

Toyota in May released a teaser image of the redesigned Tundra and confirmed an arrival for the 2022 model year, and on Tuesday the automaker said the full-size pickup truck will feature a next-generation iForce powertrain, dubbed iForce Max.

The iForce branding was first used for a 4.7-liter V-8 in early Tundras. The V-8's displacement measures 5.7 liters in the current Tundra, though its basic design hasn't changed much over the years. As a result it's not only one of the most reliable V-8 engines ever built but also one of the most reliable internal-combustion engines of any type used in a production vehicle. The downside is that its efficiency and 381-hp peak power rating are a tad underwhelming compared to some of the newer competition.

It isn't clear what the new iForce Max powertrain will be but we've heard that a twin-turbocharged V-6 will be offered in the new Tundra, possibly as a replacement for the current V-8. A hybrid option is also likely at some point. Toyota has pledged to fit every vehicle it sells in the U.S. with some sort of electrification. Keep in mind, electrification can be as simple as a mild-hybrid system. We definitely don't expect the Tundra's hybrid option to be a plug-in hybrid setup.

2022 Toyota Tundra's new iForce Max powertrain

Not much is known about the rest of the mechanicals either, but we've heard the redesigned Tundra will introduce a new modular platform that will eventually underpin future versions of the Hilux and Tacoma, as well as the 4Runner and Sequoia SUVs.

The image teasing the exterior of the truck hints at a tougher design for the new generation, with some elements expected to be influenced by the recent update to the Hilux mid-size pickup truck sold overseas. The Tundra is also expected to grow in size. Those marker lights you see on the grille and flanks are required for wider trucks in the United States.

With the bigger size, you can count on there being bigger cabin options and possibly bigger bed options, too. Towing capacity should also match or exceed the current truck's 10,200-pound max rating.

Stay tuned.