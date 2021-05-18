Kia on Monday posted the first photos of an updated K9 sedan on the Facebook page of its home market of Korea. The full reveal is scheduled for later this year.

The K9 is badged a K900 in the United States and ended sales here after the 2020 model year, together with the Cadenza. Considering just 305 examples were sold here in the past year, we're not surprised. The pool of buyers willing to drop around $60,000 on a Kia sedan is small, it seems.

The updated K9 has taken on the more modern design language Kia introduced earlier this year on its new K7/Cadenza-replacing K8 sedan sold overseas. There are new lights at both ends of the full-size sedan, plus an enlarged grille that connects with each of the headlights. You'll also notice the car sports Kia's latest logo design.

2022 Kia K900 (Korean spec)

Kia hasn't shown the interior but there's likely to be a new design for the dash coupled with the latest in in-car technology and electronic driver-assist features.

Kia also hasn't announced any powertrain details. Depending on the market, K9 buyers can choose between V-6 and V-8 engine options, as well as either rear- or all-wheel drive. Expect most powertrains to carry over and possibly be joined by a new hybrid option with this update.

With the K900 and Cadenza gone from Kia's U.S. lineup, buyers looking for a roomy sedan will have to settle for the mid-size K5 and Stinger. The Stinger may be on its last legs as well, with Kia rumored to be considering replacing it with an electric equivalent.