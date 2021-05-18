German tuner Techart has been spotted testing a prototype for a new generation of its GT Street R based on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Porsche's 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S offer plenty of performance straight out of the box. Much more than the average buyer will ever need, in fact. Nevertheless, there are always those buyers that want more, and that's where companies like Techart step in.

Techart, located close to Porsche's hometown of Stuttgart, has been making Porsches go faster for more than three decades, and the company's GT Street R and more hardcore GT Street RS are the most widely recognized products in the portfolio.

The new GT Street R should debut soon, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the prototype. The car features more aggressive fascias front and rear, plus a huge rear spoiler that makes the swan-neck design on the latest 911 GT3 look modest in comparison. You'll notice in some of the shots the wing has its own integrated wing that can be extended for extra downforce.

2021 Techart GT Street R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Techart has also added pumped fenders up front, which feature vents similar to the design used on the 991 911 GT3 RS. The extra-wide fenders have allowed Techart to fit wider wheels which can be seen to be wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring some 265 millimeters in width. The odd-looking wheel covers are there to improve aerodynamic properties.

It isn't clear what powertrain mods have been performed, but the new exhaust tips nestled within the carbon-fiber rear diffuser hint at some added power. Techart has a Stage 1 performance upgrade for the 911 Turbo S that lifts output by 60 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque, bringing the new totals to 700 hp and 664 lb-ft, but the GT Street R is expected to pack even more. Count on the hp figure reaching closer to 800 horses.

There aren't any shots of the interior, though we know from previous iterations of the GT Street R that Techart tends to offer upgrades such as roll cages and custom steering wheel and seat designs.

While Techart tends to focus on performance tuning, the company can also dial up the luxury of your Porsche. Case in point is the company's recent work on the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.