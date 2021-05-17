When the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class debuted it was missing one piece of utter excess: a V-12 engine.

On Monday the German automaker confirmed it would indulge excess in the form of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680. It's the Maybach S-Class with 12 cylinders and twin turbos, and it arrives in U.S. dealers in the first half of 2022.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680

What sets the new Maybach 680 apart from the lesser 580 is its four additional cylinders. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 engine produces 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, which is 125 hp and 222 lb-ft more than the twin-turbo V-8 model. The extra power will accelerate the Maybach and its owners in comfort from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds vs the V-8 model's 4.7-second jaunt. Top speed is limited to 130 mph. A 9-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels for the first-time in a V-12-powered Maybach with 31% of the power going to the front wheels and 69% to the rear.

Like the V-8-powered models, the V-12 Maybach features four-wheel steering. The rear axle can turn the wheels up to 4.5 or 10 degrees depending on whether the wheels are staggered.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680

Determining whether a Maybach has a V-12 or V-8 under its hood will be difficult as the only discernible difference will be a small V-12 badge on the front fenders and the exhaust note.

V-12-powered Maybach S-Class sedans will feature the same long wheelbase as the V-8 models. The grille gets the Maybach treatment with vertical slats that look like what one would find on a pinstripe suit. A two-tone paint finish can be ordered.

Inside the Maybach S-Class offers up a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster augmented by a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The interior is lined in real wood, nappa leather, and metal.

The reclining rear seats feature a heated cushion on the headrests and a massage function comes standard. Silver-plated champagne flutes and a refrigerated compartment are optional.

Mercedes-Benz is quiet on pricing for now, but the Maybach S680 will undoubtedly cost more than the 580 model, which is priced from $185,950.