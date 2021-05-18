Stellantis and Foxconn, the Taiwanese firm best known for contract manufacturing the Apple iPhone, announced plans on Tuesday to form a joint venture operating in the in-car technology space.

The new joint venture, to be called Mobile Drive, will be tasked with developing in-car technology such as digital dash systems and connectivity features and services. Mobile Drive will have to compete with existing companies in this space for contracts from Stellantis brands, and will be free to supply its products to rival automakers.

Specific products mentioned include digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, telematics, 5G connectivity, and cloud services, including artificial intelligence-based applications.

Volvo and Geely's Ecarx subsidiary announced a similar partnership in March focused on Android-based infotainment systems.

Teaser for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Airflow Vision concept debuting at 2020 CES

Mobile Drive will be able to leverage Stellantis' knowledge in car design and engineering and Foxconn's expertise in hardware and software systems for connectivity technology. Its ownership will be split 50:50, and it will be based in the Netherlands, where Stellantis is headquartered.

“Today, there’s something that matters just as much as beautiful design or innovative technology, it’s how the features inside our vehicles improve the lives of our customers,” Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said in a statement.

Prior to merging with PSA Group to form Stellantis earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worked with Foxconn to develop the Airflow Vision concept (shown above). The concept made its debut at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show and hints at the exterior design of some of Stellantis' future vehicles.

The latest announcement follows a deal announced last year between Foxconn and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. That deal called for a joint venture to manufacture electric cars for the Chinese market, but it's thought to have been put on hold following FCA's merger with PSA Group to form Stellantis earlier this year.