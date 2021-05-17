Ram has the 1500 TRX, and Ford will soon have the F-150 Raptor R, but Chevrolet fans looking for a high-performance V-8 truck currently miss out on the fun.

Thankfully there's an aftermarket, and one of the companies with a wide array of tuned Chevy trucks is Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) of Toms River, New Jersey. Its latest is a Yenko-branded Silverado packing 710 hp.

SVE owns the rights to the Yenko trademark and uses it for tuned versions of not only the Silverado but also Chevy's Camaro and Corvette. The company also owns the rights to Syclone, which it uses for a tuned GMC Canyon.

The latest Yenko Silverado is officially known as the Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition, and SVE plans to build just 50 for the 2021 model year. While that might not seem like a lot, we'll remind you that SVE has two other tuned Silverados on offer for 2021, each of them limited to 50 units as well.

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition

The Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition comes in either double or crew cab guise, and is powered by a supercharged version of General Motors' LT1 6.2-liter V-8. SVE uses a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger, coupled with upgrading cooling systems, and high-flow intake and exhaust systems to get that 710-hp rating.

SVE also upgrades the chassis to ensure owners can make the most of the extra power. Beefy six-piston calipers with vented rotors feature at the front axle, housed within standard 22-inch wheels. A sports suspension system lowers the truck (by 2 inches front and 5 inches rear) and includes upgraded Fox shocks. A new sway bar and bushings at the rear also help to get the power to the ground during strong acceleration.

Buyers can also look forward to styling tweaks inside and out. Up front is a vented hood, plus a custom grille with a “Yenko/SC” script. The same script features on vinyl side stripes that SVE says will not fade, crack or peel. Inside, you'll find custom badging and door treadplates, as well as an available leather package that includes a “Yenko” script embroidered on the seat backs.

SVE's Yenko/SC Silverados are available through GM dealers in all 50 states. Pricing information is yet to be announced.