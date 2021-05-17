It's been more than six months since the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004C race car made its debut at the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring, a grueling race in which the car managed to finish a respectable 14th overall.

Soon the company will debut the road-going version, the 004S. The road car has successfully completed the first of several punishing crash tests required for certification, and famous car detailer Ammo NYC has some footage of it. If you're short for time, you'll need to skip forward to the 14:19 mark for the start of the crash test footage. The specific test is a frontal impact at 30 mph.

Ammo NYC is working closely with Glickenhaus to develop some of the exterior finishes for the 004S. There will be exposed carbon fiber which buyers will be able to order with a tint, as well as matte and polished finishes.

According to Glickenhaus, production of the 004S will be able to commence shortly after the completion of all crash testing. The company currently estimates that orders placed today can be delivered by late 2021 or early the following year. Production is being handled at the company's plant in Danbury, Connecticut.

Compared to the 004C race car, which has been developed to meet GT3 specifications, the 004S has a significantly milder aerodynamic setup though will still generate as much as 1,322 pounds of downforce at a speed of 186 mph. It also has fewer intakes, plus exhaust tips that exit from the rear deck instead of from the rear lower fascia.

The 004S will also spawn a track-focused CS variant. This 004CS will be a special version that owners will be able to swap between road and race configurations. This means it can be driven on the road but with a few simple modifications can become a homologated race car.

The 004S is priced from $460,000 and will come with General Motors' LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, rated at 650 hp and mated to a 6-speed manual with a gated shifter (the race car runs a modified version of the LT4). Stretch a little for the 004CS, which starts at $598,000, and you'll get GM's LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 850 hp. In this case there's also a 7-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters. Ordering exposed carbon fiber is a $70,000 premium on both.

In parallel with racing the 004C and developing the 004S and 004CS, Glickenhaus is developing the 007 race car for the new Le Mans Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. The 007 missed this month's opening round of the WEC but will be ready for the next race at Portugal's Portimao, scheduled for June 13. Taking turns driving will be Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas and Richard Westbrook.

A road-going version of the 007 racer is also planned, though production will only happen should Glickenhaus receive firm orders for each of a planned 24-car run. This one will come with 1,400 hp and a price tag of $2.3 million.