We spent time in the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, the electric Ford F-150's name was confirmed, and the 2023 Kia Sportage was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport and found it stands out from the competitors thanks to its naturally aspirated V-6 engine. The IS already had good bones, but the structure was reinforced with small changes that add up to a platform that exhibits very little twist.

Production of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS began in Sindelfingen, Germany. The new flagship hatchback debuts the automaker's dedicated EV platform known as EVA, and it's expected to challenge the Tesla Model S with an EPA range rating of over 400 miles. The EQS is set to arrive in the U.S. later this year.

The Blue Oval confirmed its full-size electric pickup truck will be named the Ford F-150 Lightning. Ford will reveal the electric version of its bestselling vehicle on May 19, and sales are set to begin in the middle of 2022 with production to take place at the Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan. The original F-150 Lightning was a muscle truck, and the new model to bear the name is said to accelerate quicker than any F-150 to date.

RML Group revealed a sports car inspired by the Ferrari 250 GT SWB. Simply called RML Short Wheelbase, the stunning coupe looks like a restomod but is built on a bespoke chassis. A V-12 engine will lurk under carbon fiber body work, and the entire car will measure just under 168 inches. No price has been announced, but orders will start later this year.

The 2023 Kia Sportage was spotted in production form on public roads in Europe. The Sportage will feature a bold new design and ride on the same platform as the latest Hyundai Tucson. Expect turbocharged, hybrid, and possibly plug-in hybrid powertrains.