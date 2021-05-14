Fisker has teamed up with Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer famous for making iPhones for Apple, to jointly develop an affordable, mass-produced electric vehicle for worldwide sale. The EV will cost less than $30,000 when it arrives in 2023, and will be built at a plant in the United States.

Acura's new TLX Type S will serve as the official pace car at this weekend's Mid-Ohio round of the 2021 WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. It will then race into showrooms by the end of this month, with Acura previously hinting at a starting price in the low-$50,000 bracket.

Hyundai Motor Group, responsible for the Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands, plans major U.S. investments spanning everything from EVs to self-driving cars and flying taxis. The bulk of the investment will go toward building EVs in the U.S. starting from 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Project Pear: Fisker and Foxconn to build sub-$30,000 EV in US

2021 Acura TLX Type S to make public debut as pace car

Hyundai announces $7.4B investment in US for EV production, future mobility

Best Car To Buy: What’s coming for 2022

Aston Martin to phase out manual transmission by 2022

Chevrolet Bolt EV range test: Gone with the wind

2023 Kia Sportage spy shots and video: Next-gen crossover takes on more dynamic look

Review update: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor shakes up the doldrums

1988 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway SledgeHammer for sale

2022 Mini Cooper SE efficiency and range boost: Now 114 miles EPA