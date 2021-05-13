Mitsubishi is set to revive its Ralliart motorsport and tuning arm, the automaker said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a presentation outlining Mitsubishi's 2020 financial results. Included in the presentation was the reveal of a Ralliart pickup truck concept based on Mitsubishi's mid-size Triton (an L200 in some markets). It's the second time in recent years that Mitsubishi has hinted at a hot Triton.

The revival of Ralliart is to help build excitement at Mitsubishi and inject into its vehicles what the automaker describes as “Mitsubishi Motor-ness.”

There were few specifics announced but Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato said to look forward to new performance accessories and a return to motorsport.

Established in the 1980s, Ralliart was responsible for various Mitsubishi motorsport programs including successful entries in the Dakar Rally and World Rally Championship. There were also Ralliart-branded vehicles, such as the Lancer Ralliart.

Mitsubishi put Ralliart on ice in 2010 as part of the fallout of the global financial crisis. The automaker never disbanded the division, describing the move at the time as only a “scale down” of the division.