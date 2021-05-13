Volvo has confirmed it is considering launching an initial public offering. If approved, the automaker could go public as early as this year, with previous estimates valuing it at up to $30 billion.

Mercedes-Benz has reached a major turning point with the start of production of its first dedicated electric vehicle, the EQS. The big sedan is due in showrooms this fall with a 108 kilowatt-hour battery, or enough for 400 miles of range.

Porsche has rebooted its Sonderwunsch personalization program of the 1970s, by not only reviving the program but also expanding it and making it more accessible to new customers. The program can now cater to everything from custom color and trim options to unique, one-off builds.

