General Motors' truck and SUV division unveiled the 2022 GMC Hummer EV in October when it hadn't even built a working prototype yet.

Prototypes that looked nearly production ready were spotted on Detroit public roads in February. Now, GMC has taken prototypes off-roading in Moab, Utah, to show off the electric pickup truck's off-road hardware with the video below.

In Moab, the engineering team put the air suspension, driving modes, and electronic four-wheel-drive system (including the electronic lockers) to the real-world test. The systems aren't yet fully calibrated, so engineers used this experience to fine-tune the software.

Features such as Extract Mode, which raises the air suspension to its full 15.9 inches of ground clearance, and Crab Walk, which uses the four-wheel-steering system to move the truck diagonally, were tested as well.

GMC confirmed that the available Terrain Mode, which is part of the drive mode control system, will have two-pedal and one-pedal driving options, and the latter will offer more control in low-speed, off-road situations.

The Hummer EV pickup promises impressive off-road capabilities, and some of the stats back up that claim. It will have up to 13 inches of suspension travel in both the front and back, it will be able to ford 73.3 inches of water (6.1 feet), and it will have extreme off-roading angles, with an approach angle of 44.3 degrees, a departure angle of 33.7 degrees, and a 25.4-degree breakover angle.

The first Hummer EV pickups will be Edition 1 models. They'll have three electric motors—two in the back and one in the front—delivering an estimated 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of wheel torque (which has gone through multipliers before getting to the wheels). GMC said its electric pickup will have more than 350 miles of driving range thanks to a double-stacked 200-kwh, 24-module Ultium battery pack and be capable of a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.0 seconds.

Deliveries of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are set to take place later this year.