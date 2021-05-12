Genesis has kicked off its launch in Europe with the reveal of a sexy G70 wagon. It's based on the updated 2022 Genesis G70 sedan, and sadly we won't see it in the United States.

Porsche's Cayenne range is about to undergo its mid-cycle refresh and the changes look to be more substantial than normal. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the more dynamically styled Cayenne Coupe.

It's been almost a year since former Mercedes-Benz AMG boss Tobias Moers took over the reins at Aston Martin. He's now provided an update on the automaker's plans and how he will deliver them.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is a handsome wagon for Europe

2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe spy shots: Major changes pegged for mid-cycle refresh

Aston Martin CEO says it's time for the company to follow through on product plans

2021 Kia Telluride vs. 2021 VW Atlas: Compare Crossover SUVs

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan preview: Update for compact crossover with a light touch

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV earns EPA range rating of 247 miles

RML Short Wheelbase is like a Ferrari 250 GT with modern tech

Hyundai issues 3 recalls for Elantra, Kona, Santa Fe Sport

2022 Bentley Flying Spur brings more refinement

Minnesota adopting California electric car rules, will bring more EVs to Midwest