The Bentley Flying Spur enters the 2022 model year as the sole sedan in the lineup, and as a result the car has been made even more refined to help fill the void formed by last year's departure of the Mulsanne.

This extends to using digital tools to pinpoint areas of the cabin where, via new components or additional soundproofing material, NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels were further improved. A total 40 elements were tweaked this way, according to Bentley.

A package known as the City Specification has also been made standard, with the package essentially grouping a number of features previously available as individual items. The list includes key electronic assist features such as traffic sign recognition, a surround-view camera, hands-free trunk operation, automatic dimming mirrors, and an air ionizer.

The ionizer helps clean air coming out of the vents by emitting negatively charged particles that create a static charge around pollutants such as dust or allergens in the air, which in turn cause them to stick to the nearest surface.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley also added new open-poor wood veneers to the list of options. The list includes Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Burr Walnut and Koa. Some of these have an ultra-thin lacquer that gives the wood a natural look and feel.

Finally, Bentley added the new exterior color Cambrian Gray to the list of 63 standard colors. Of course, Bentley can match virtually any color you may have in mind.

No changes have been made to the powertrain lineup, although we know Bentley eventually plans to add a hybrid option to every model in its lineup. Currently only the Bentayga has the option.

This means the Flying Spur continues with the choice of V-8 and W-12 powertrains, both of them twin-turbocharged. The V-8 is good for 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, while the W-12 lifts things to 626 hp and 664 lb-ft. A spicier Flying Spur Speed using the W-12 is also expected at some point.