The refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 sedan has spawned a wagon body style for Europe.

It's called the G70 Shooting Brake, and its reveal on Wednesday marks the launch of Genesis in Europe. The Korean luxury brand will initially focus on Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, but plans to expand to more of Europe in the years ahead.

While buyers in Genesis' other markets tend to prefer crossovers over wagons, the longroofs still sell in significant numbers in Europe. The G70 Shooting Brake will go up against small premium wagons like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon, none of which are currently offered in the United States.

The G70 Shooting Brake shares most of its dimensions with the G70 sedan, with the wheelbase and overall length unchanged at 111.6 and 184.4 inches, respectively. Of course the wagon has more storage at the rear due to its stretched roof and tailgate, with Genesis claiming an extra 40% of storage over the sedan's 11.65 cubic feet.

2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

No further details have been provided, though we can expect the powertrain lineup to be match with the sedan. In the U.S., the 2022 G70 comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Buyers seeking more performance can opt for a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft.

Buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive, while the sole transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

Genesis is on track to start deliveries in Europe this summer. It has launched there with the G70 and GV70, and will add the larger G80 and GV80 to the lineup in June. The battery-electric Electrified G80 has also been confirmed for Europe. It will be joined by two more electric vehicles—an electric GV70 and a smaller crossover—within the next 12 months.

We should see those three EVs offered in the U.S., though availability here is only due to be announced later this year.