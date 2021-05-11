The 2021 Ford Bronco will be more powerful than originally stated, Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz confirmed to Motor Authority Tuesday.

The base 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost inline-4 engine is now rated at 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque (with premium fuel), up from the 270 hp and 310 lb-ft quoted when the 2021 Bronco was unveiled last year.

Similarly, the optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost turbo V-6 has been bumped up to 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, compared to the originally-stated 310 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque.

Those outputs are part of the reason why Ford didn't put a V-8 in the Bronco. The smaller engines hit internal targets for horsepower, torque, and off-road capability, the automaker previously said, and it would have been more difficult to get a V-8 like Ford's current Coyote 5.0-liter engine to meet emissions standards.

Despite not having eight cylinders the Bronco won't be fuel efficient. Cadiz confirmed the fuel economy ratings posted on The Bronco Nation of up to 20 mpg city, 22 highway, and 21 combined with the 2.3-liter turbo-4. Opting for the 2.7-liter turbo-6 drops ratings down to 18 mpg city, 20 highway, and 19 combined, or worse, depending on the trim.

2021 Ford Bronco

Plus, there's always the aftermarket. Shortly after the Bronco was unveiled, Hennessey announced a 758-hp supercharged V-8 version with a six-figure price tag.

As a refresher, the Bronco gets standard part-time four-wheel drive, with a full-time system available on higher trim levels. Transmission choices include a 7-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. Ford initially didn't let customers order the manual transmission with the Sasquatch package (which maxes out off-road capability), but quickly changed that due to feedback from reservation holders.

Bronco deliveries were delayed by a few months due to coronavirus-related supplier issues, but are expected to start this summer, with manual Sasquatch models following in 2022.

A higher-performance version, possibly called Raptor or Warthog, is also on the way, likely as a 2022 or 2023 model. It will likely use V-6 power, possibly the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 from the Explorer ST, or the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 from the Ford F-150 Raptor and Limited.