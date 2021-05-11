Ford's electric F-150 is coming in 2022, and it's set to be the most powerful F-150 to date. It will be called the F-150 Lightning, and it will be positioned as a street truck just like the original Lightning from the 1990s.

Subaru has provided a first look at its electric crossover jointly developed with Toyota. Subaru's crossover is called the Solterra, while the Toyota will go by the name BZ4X. Both are due in 2022.

There's a revival of historic British car brand Bristol underway. The plan is to launch a handful of re-creation models before switching to a full-electric lineup later this decade.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

