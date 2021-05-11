In January we learned that a revival of historic British automaker Bristol was underway, following the demise of a previous attempt that ran out of fizz in 2020 (the original Bristol went bankrupt in 2011).

The new revival is led by businessman Jason Wharton who acquired Bristol's intellectual property rights and various production tools via a liquidation auction.

In an interview with Autocar published last week, Wharton gave an update on the progress of the revival, including plans to launch Bristol's first electric vehicle.

The EV will be a four-seater going by the name Buccaneer, and will most likely ride on a donor platform. It's due in 2025 and will mark Bristol's transition into an EV brand. Recall, the United Kingdom, which is Bristol's main market, is making moves to ban internal-combustion engines in the next decade.

Bristol Bullet

But before the arrival of the Buccaneer, the revived Bristol will focus on re-creations of two previous cars for launch in 2022 and 2023. One will be Bristol's Fighter sports car first launched in 2004 and the other will be the 411 grand tourer originally launched in 1969, with both to receive a 6.4-liter V-8 sourced from Stellantis. Some of the original Bristols also used V-8s from Chrysler, now part of Stellantis.

There's also the possibility the company launches the Bullet Speedster previewed in 2016 by the previous Bristol revival attempt. It was based on a donor Morgan platform and featured a BMW V-8.

The cars won't be cheap. According to Autocar, prices will start at 495,000 British pounds (approximately $699,000).

Production will be handled at a new plant in the brand's original home of Filton, U.K., which is near the city from which Bristol takes its name. The site will also be home to a restoration service for existing Bristol owners.