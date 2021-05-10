Toyota is developing a road-going version of its new GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar racer that won upon its debut in the inaugural LMH race held on May 1 at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.

The road car is referred to by Toyota as the GR Super Sport, and a prototype was demonstrated at last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The road car will debut next year, and Toyota won't sell it to just anyone. There is expected to be a vetting process, with owners of previous rare Toyotas like the 2000GT expected to be given preference.

Toyota hasn't said how many GR Super Sports it will build, but the number is expected to be a mere handful.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid LMH race car at the 2021 6 Hours of Spa

The GR Super Sport is actually closer in spec to the previous TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car—a more extreme car than the new GR010 LMH racer. Toyota hasn't confirmed the final specs but a GR Super Sport concept rolled out in 2018 had a 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 at the rear and an electric motor at the front that combined to deliver 986 hp. That's similar to what you find in the old TS050, but the new GR010 is limited to 670 hp from a combination of a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 and single electric motor.

Interestingly, Autocar reported on Monday that its sources have suggested Toyota may dial output of the GR Super Sport beyond 986 hp by using a three-motor hybrid system. Presumably, such a setup would feature two electric motors at the front and one at the rear working with the V-6. A similar setup is found in the rival Mercedes-Benz AMG One, as well as the Acura NSX.

Why the need for more? The AMG One will pack over 1,100 hp and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is developing a road-going version of its own LMH racer packing 1,400 hp.

Toyota's GR010 won both the LMH class and overall at the recent 6 Hours of Spa, which was the inaugural race for the new LMH class and the season opener for the 2021 World Endurance Championship. The only other car in the LMH class for the inaugural race was fielded by Alpine, though this was a grandfathered LMP1. While the likes of Peugeot and Ferrari plan to enter the class eventually, the only other constructor that will join Toyota with an LMH car this year is Glickenhaus with its 007.