Ford has offered a number of Shelby-branded Mustangs in recent years, but you can also purchase a tuned 'Stang direct from Shelby American. The company's latest is the 2021 Ford Shelby GT which comes standard with 480 hp but can be upgraded to 700-plus-hp.

2021 Genesis GV80

One of the vehicles we tested this week was a BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rival from Genesis. Called the GV80, the luxurious mid-size crossover appeals with good looks, superb build quality, and non-intimidating tech.

2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Buyers looking for more performance from their mid-size crossover should definitely consider the current third-generation Porsche Cayenne. A prototype for an updated version was spotted this week.

2022 BMW X3 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another crossover out testing was an updated BMW X3. The X3 is among BMW's best-selling vehicles, and the automaker plans to keep the momentum going with some mild tweaks.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A

This week Ferrari unveiled the 812 Competizione, the hardcore version of the 812 Superfast. There's both a coupe and an open-top version, the latter featuring a targa-style roof with a removable panel made from carbon fiber.

Ford NASCAR Next Gen Mustang race car

NASCAR this week unveiled its Next Gen race car, in Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota guises. Among the changes are independent rear suspension, modular construction, a 5-speed sequential transaxle, and 18-inch, center-lock wheels.

1936 Duesenberg Model J Rollston Convertible Berline - Image via Mecum

Two Duesenbergs are coming up for sale, including a car originally purchased by a president of Coca-Cola. The cars will be sold at Mecum's Indianapolis auction later this month.

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline

And finally, Ford unveiled the Explorer Timberline. With more ground clearance, all-terrain tires, increased departure and approach angles, and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, the Timberline promises to be the most capable Explorer off the road.