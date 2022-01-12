Mercedes-Benz has redesigned its SL, and we have our first drive review up. Development of the new SL was handled by the AMG performance skunkworks, and it shows in the car's improved dynamic performance. That isn't the only significant change for the new SL as there has also been a return to a 2+2 seating layout and a soft-top roof.

Niche British supercar marque Noble is back with a new model. Called the M500, it's a direct replacement for Noble's M600 that went out of production in 2018, although the two cars have a lot in common. One element that isn't shared however is the powertrain. In the M500 there's a V-6 instead of a V-8 like in the M600.

A potential Cadillac Escalade-V was spotted testing on public roads. The large three-row SUV was covered in camouflage, though it appeared to be in production form. A 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with more than 600 hp is expected to sit under the Escalade-V's hood when it's unveiled later this year.

First drive review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL sharpens its edge as it becomes more welcoming

Noble M500 supercar reaches prototype stage

2024 Cadillac Escalade-V spy shots and video: High-performance heavyweight in the works

2022 Mazda CX-30 review

2025 BMW M5 spy shots: Hybrid power planned for redesigned super sedan

Study: Two-thirds of Americans don't want an EV yet, and half won't pay extra for electrified

Porsche exits Audi-led Artermis project to develop new EV on its own

Tesla Model S recalled for risk of hood flying open

Detroit auto show returns in 2022 with revamped format

Dealers thrived in 2021: Are state franchise laws hindering EV adoption?