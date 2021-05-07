We drove the 2021 Genesis GV80, the 2022 Cadillac Escalade-V was spotted, and the NASCAR Next Gen race car debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got another crack at the 2021 Genesis GV80 and found the luxurious crossover SUV feels like a budget Benz. The exterior is gorgeous with a fast roofline and short overhangs, and the leather-lined interior is a comfortable place to spend time. The interior fit and finish are competitive with Mercedes or Audi, but the third-row seat is tiny and the GV80 looks sportier than it is.

The 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline debuted online. With more ground clearance, all-terrain tires, increased departure and approach angles, and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, the Timberline promises to be the most capable off-road Explorer. The Timberline model will arrive at Ford dealers this summer.

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade-V was spotted testing on public roads. The large three-row SUV was covered in camouflage, though it appeared to be in production form. A supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 with more than 600 hp is expected to sit under the Escalade-V's hood when it's unveiled later this year.

The NHRA announced it's creating an electric class for drag racing. The new class will be part of the 2022 NHRA Summit Racing Series. The rules for the class haven't been finalized, but this marks the first time the NHRA has formally incorporated electric cars into one of its racing series.

NASCAR unveiled the Next Gen race car with an independent rear suspension, modular construction, and a 5-speed sequential transaxle. One of the largest changes is the new center-lock 18-inch aluminum wheels, which are massive compared to the outgoing car's 15-inch wheels. The Next Gen race car will hit the track in February 2022 at the Daytona International Speedway.