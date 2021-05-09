After over a year of coronavirus-induced delays, "F9," the ninth "Fast and Furious" movie, is finally scheduled to hit theaters June 25. In the meantime, this video previews the vehicular carnage you can expect in the latest film in the franchise.

The short video includes some footage we've seen in previous trailers, cut together with behind-the-scenes shots to give an idea of how different stunts were performed.

Earlier trailers also revealed that the plot will center around the appearance of Jacob Toretto, played by John Cena, the previously unmentioned brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. The siblings seem to have some issues that can only be worked out by destroying a lot of cars.

The vehicular casualties shown here include a Chevrolet Nova, Jeep Gladiator, numerous police cars and military vehicles, and both classic and modern Dodge Chargers. We also get some glimpses of a crash during an oval-track stock-car race, indicating "Fast and Furious 9" will revisit the death of the Torettos' father, which hasn't been mentioned since the first movie.

The video also offers a better look at the A90 Toyota Supra driven by Sung Kang's character, Han, who appears to be alive despite his apparent onscreen death in "Tokyo Drift" (and shown again in "Furious 7"). The Supra wears a shade of orange similar to the iconic A80 Supra from the first movie, with a black stripe reminiscent of the Veilside wide-body Mazda RX-7 Han drove in "Tokyo Drift."

Other trailers also showed a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero, so there should be plenty to see when the latest "Fast and Furious" movie finally premieres next month.