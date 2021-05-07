Ferrari's new 812 Competizione is a marvel in both styling and aerodynamics. There's both a coupe and an open-top version, the latter featuring a targa-style roof with a removable panel made from carbon fiber.

Toyota's Lexus brand has already announced plans to offer a twin-turbocharged V-8, and now patent drawings for just such an engine have surfaced. It's possible the engine debuts in a new Lexus LC F model.

Jeep is expected to use a platform from new parent Stellantis to develop a crossover even smaller than the subcompact Renegade. According to a report, the baby Jeep will arrive in 2022 and eventually offer a battery-electric option.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

