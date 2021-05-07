Aston Martin's chief engineer of special projects like the Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars, Fraser Dunn, is set to join Canada's Project Arrow team which aims to build the country's first zero-emission, self-driving vehicle.

Project Arrow is an initiative of Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), which represents Canada's automotive suppliers and wants to showcase to the world the country's ability to develop an advanced vehicle from scratch. The initiative is also aimed at getting Canada's suppliers geared up for production of parts designed for cars with electric and self-driving technologies.

Dunn will serve as chief engineer of Project Arrow starting on August 1, APMA President Flavio Volpe told Automotive News (subscription required) in an interview published on Thursday.

Volpe also said that 335 companies are involved in the project and together have committed $100 million in technology and other resources.

Project Arrow will be a concept vehicle, so don't expect to see it in showrooms. No specs have been revealed but the vehicle will be a crossover and most likely feature a battery-electric powertrain with a battery in the floor and an electric motor at each axle.

The final design for the vehicle's exterior was shown during the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The completed vehicle will be revealed in 2022 after which it will go on a world tour, APMA said on its website.