Ford for 2021 has introduced a new Mustang Mach 1 aimed at V-8 fans on a budget. However, spend a little more, about $10,000 grand to be exact, and you'll be able to get similar performance from a genuine Shelby.

Shelby American is offering a new version of its popular Ford Shelby GT for 2021, and unlike the Mach 1 it can be ordered as a convertible.

The Shelby GT is based on the 460-hp Mustang GT but sports a 5.0-liter V-8 matching the 480 hp of the Mach 1, with the extra punch courtesy of a Borla exhaust kit. Buyers seeking extra oomph can opt for a post-title supercharger upgrade from Ford Performance that delivers in excess of 700 hp. A Brembo brake upgrade is also available and definitely worth adding if increasing the hp.

2021 Ford Shelby GT

The standard performance is nothing to sneeze at, however. Shelby worked with Ford Performance to dial in the suspension (springs, sway bars and caster camber plates) for improved handling without hurting ride quality. Shelby also adds its own 20-inch staggered wheels.

There are also styling upgrades inside and out. This includes a deep draw hood with functional vents, as well as subtle aero elements (look at that sweet rear spoiler) and a custom grille insert. Shelby also tweaks the interior, adding leather seat covers, custom floor mats, and a numbered dash plaque. There's also a numbered engine plate.

Pricing for the 2021 Shelby GT starts at $62,310, which includes a donor Mustang GT equipped with a 6-speed manual (a 10-speed automatic is available), and each example receives a Shelby serial number and listing in the Shelby Registry. A more affordable option is applying the Shelby GT upgrade to a used Mustang GT. The standalone upgrade costs $24,995 and can be applied to Mustang GTs dating back to 2018.