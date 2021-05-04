Uber wants its drivers worldwide to make the switch to electric vehicles and has set targets of 2025 for the city of London and 2030 for Europe and North America.

But rather than have its drivers only rely on established automakers to source their cars, Uber has partnered with British EV startup Arrival to develop a dedicated car for ride-hailing fleets.

The car is simply known as the Arrival Car, and it's slated for launch in the second half of 2023. Uber wants the car to be affordable and is inviting its drivers to get involved with the design process.

A teaser shot released by Arrival on Tuesday hints at a pod-like car with seating for five. The final design for the Arrival Car will be revealed before 2021 is out.

This isn't the first time an EV startup has been tapped to develop a dedicated vehicle for a business. America's Rivian has developed an electric van specifically for Amazon deliveries.

Arrival is particularly suited to the task as the company is focused on commercial vehicles. It's previously unveiled a delivery van and bus. Where the company plans to stand out is through a lean production process, referred to as the microfactory. Basically, a series of robots taking up an area spanning just 4,000 square feet assembles whole vehicles using modular, pre-assembled components moved into place on autonomous sleds.

Arrival has previously announced plans to build microfactories at locations in North and South Carolina, as well as in Bicester, United Kingdom.

Although Arrival hasn't delivered any vehicles yet, the company is already publicly traded on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol ARVL. It went public in March via a SPAC deal with CIIG Merger Corp, raising approximately $660 million in the process.