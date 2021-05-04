It's been the stuff of rumors for years, but now it finally looks like Cadillac is out testing a high-performance version of its Escalade. Tipped to be called the Escalade-V, the vehicle should debut shortly with a supercharged V-8 under the hood.

Porsche will contest both the World Endurance Championship and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship starting in 2023. Instead of going it alone however, Porsche will team up with one of its most successful motorsport partners over the years.

Bentley plans to go the full-electric route by 2030 and will launch its first electric car five years prior to that date. Bentley's CEO has provided some fresh details on the first electric car which is being developed alongside similar models from Audi and Porsche.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Cadillac Escalade-V spy shots: High-performance heavyweight in the works

Porsche and Penske team up for LMDh campaign

First Bentley EV due in 2025 will be related to Audi Artemis project

What's New for 2022: Audi

Baidu launches China's first commercial driverless taxi service

Viritech Apricale: Exotic-looking fuel-cell-powered hydrogen hypercar is a "statement of intent"

2022 Audi A8 spy shots: Mid-life facelift may see Maybach rival introduced

2021 Ford Bronco Sport review

Not 1, but 2 Duesenbergs coming up for sale

Ford might build batteries as soon as 2025, invests in solid-state innovator with BMW