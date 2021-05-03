Ford's battery-electric F-150 is due in 2022, and it's set to be the most powerful F-150 to date. Word on the street is that Ford will revive the Lightning name for it, which would be fitting as the electric F-150 will be a street truck just like the old F-150 Lightning.

Volkswagen Group will use its in-house software company Cariad to design computer chips for future self-driving cars. The move will provide VW Group with greater flexibility concerning design requirements while also allowing it to develop new features faster.

Remember the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive? Only a handful were made last decade and now one of them is up for grabs. The only problem is that the asking price is more than double what the car originally cost.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Electric Ford F-150 to be called the Lightning?

VW plans to design own computer chips for self-driving cars, just like Tesla

Buy this Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS Electric Drive and live that electric gullwing life

First drive review: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 plays catchup to Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y

Silk-FAW hires ex-Ferrari CEO ahead of Hongqi S9 hypercar launch, global expansion

Cute Citroen Ami EV coming to US, as part of Free2Move car-sharing

Touring Superleggera plans first mid-engine car

2021 Top Safety Pick awards: Volvo, Subaru, Mazda top IIHS list

Tim Allen reveals his current car collection

Study: 1 in 5 EV owners go back to gasoline, and home charging is a big issue